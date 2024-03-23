Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall Sells 2,000 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $130,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $126,100.00.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 162,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

