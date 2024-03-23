Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Phillip R. Knoll Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$152,400.00.

Phillip R. Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$150,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of HWX opened at C$7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.70.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

