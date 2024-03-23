Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %
IMPPP stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
