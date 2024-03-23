Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

IMPPP stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

