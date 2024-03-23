Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.5% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.51% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $27,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,463,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,134,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

