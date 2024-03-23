American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 5.73% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAXF opened at $50.71 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

