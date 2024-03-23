G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $10.31 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 5.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

