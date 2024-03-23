Henrik Gerdes Sells 5,607 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $10,485.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,615.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,733,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

