Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $27.83 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

