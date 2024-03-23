Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brightcove by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

