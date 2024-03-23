James David Johnston Sells 3,400 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 3,400 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $85,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,147.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, James David Johnston sold 600 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $14,770.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 39.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 191,440 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

