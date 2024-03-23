James David Johnston Sells 3,400 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 3,400 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $85,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,147.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, James David Johnston sold 600 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $14,770.00.
Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 39.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $27.25.
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
