CGC Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,587,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.