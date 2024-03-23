CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,529,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 144,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 719.8% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

