Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,235 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth $16,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3,187.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,187,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRSP. Barclays raised their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -615.38%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

