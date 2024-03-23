CGC Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

