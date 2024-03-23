CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $10.92 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 423,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,780,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.39 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

