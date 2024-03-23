CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned 0.47% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,945,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,399,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 115,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.