Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 816 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

