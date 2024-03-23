Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Acquires $27,000.00 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maiden Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $1.86 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Maiden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 357.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,004,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 158.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,070,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 413.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 916,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.