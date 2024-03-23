CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Announces Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 0.9 %
CRMZ opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.15. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $2.97.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
