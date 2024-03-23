CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Announces Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 0.9 %

CRMZ opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.15. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

