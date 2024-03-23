Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

