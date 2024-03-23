Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

