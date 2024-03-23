Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.20 on May 23rd

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.17) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 550 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.24 million, a PE ratio of 428.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 699.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.67.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.