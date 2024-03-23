Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on May 17th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 209 ($2.66) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.06). The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,322.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 219 ($2.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 201 ($2.56).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

