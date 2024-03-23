Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

