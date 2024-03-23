Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $352.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

