Ithaca Energy plc (ITH) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 17th

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:ITH opened at GBX 142 ($1.81) on Friday. Ithaca Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 123.20 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.39). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,577.78.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.