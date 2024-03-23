Ithaca Energy plc (ITH) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 17th

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ithaca Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:ITH opened at GBX 142 ($1.81) on Friday. Ithaca Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 123.20 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.39). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,577.78.
Ithaca Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.