Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

ARESF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

