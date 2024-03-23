Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
ARESF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
