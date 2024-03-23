Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

