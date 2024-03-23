Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $40.63.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.