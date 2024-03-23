McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.43 on Friday. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.