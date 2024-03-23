McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.43 on Friday. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
McCoy Global Company Profile
