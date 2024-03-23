Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $16.61 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.
Northland Power Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.