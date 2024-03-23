Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $16.61 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.