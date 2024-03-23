Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $142.69 million and $6.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.72 or 0.00707645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00133376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00046559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00213244 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00125313 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,332,725 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

