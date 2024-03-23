Monero Market Cap Reaches $2.52 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $137.03 or 0.00213244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $41.87 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.72 or 0.00707645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00133376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00046559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00125313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,413,962 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.