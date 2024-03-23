Stratis Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $188.88 million and $6.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.15 or 0.05205800 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00084799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00018403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003920 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

