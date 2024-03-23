Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.16 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Status has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $170.34 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,397.98 or 1.00217745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00155588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

