Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

