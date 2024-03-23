Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $127.86 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.