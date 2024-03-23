Axie Infinity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60.42 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $60.42 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $10.22 or 0.00015898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00025621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,397.98 or 1.00217745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00155588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,197,025 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,189,310.4519929 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.97664642 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $68,523,462.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

