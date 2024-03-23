Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,734 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,434,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50.
- On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,972.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.
PTWO stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.00.
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
