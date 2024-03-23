Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,734 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,434,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

PTWO stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTWO. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Pono Capital Two by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.