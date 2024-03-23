Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,350,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

