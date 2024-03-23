Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

