iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

