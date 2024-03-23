Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Buys $20,066.75 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove acquired 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,066.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,302,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Heritage Global Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
