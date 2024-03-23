Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Buys $20,066.75 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove acquired 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,066.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,302,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heritage Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

