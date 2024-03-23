Anthony D’adamio Sells 3,125 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $17,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BVS opened at $5.44 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.66 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bioventus by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

