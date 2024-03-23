iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

