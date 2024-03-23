Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.