Rowland Wallace Uloth Acquires 15,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 2,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 49,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$54,230.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 8,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$9,520.00.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVE LGC opened at C$1.34 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.81 million and a PE ratio of -26.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.