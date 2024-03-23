Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Acquires $37,092.33 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.5 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.14.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Further Reading

