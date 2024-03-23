Erik Hellum Sells 3,380 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $342,066.54.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $74,543.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $33,287.15.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.37%.

TSQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

