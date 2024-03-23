Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $31.57

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.57, but opened at $35.75. Immunovant shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 489,383 shares trading hands.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Immunovant Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunovant by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Immunovant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

