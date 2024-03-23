Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $52.62

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.62, but opened at $54.86. Braze shares last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 35,289 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,690.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,803 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

